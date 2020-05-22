Stay At Home Weekend Promoted

Two days of virtual entertainment is being planned through a partnership with iHeartMedia Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI and the City of Chicago. The holiday Memorial Day weekend event will encourage residents to stay home while still enjoying themselves even with the COVID restrictions.

The 107.5 WGCI Stay at Home Weekend starts Saturday, May 23 with an Instagram Battle between two of Chicago’s own hip hop artists. On Sunday May 24 there will be a virtual comedy tour with Chicago based comedians hosted by 107.5 WGCI’s Leon Rogers.

“I am honored to have the privilege of partnering with the City of Chicago in its mission of promoting the health and safety of our community during this critical time,” said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia’s Chicago Region. “As a broadcaster it is our responsibility to engage in continuous collaboration with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicagoland community.”