NAB Board Adds Three

Three appointments have been made to the NAB Radio Board of Directors. The appointments are effective at the beginning of the June Board meeting, according to Dave Santrella, Radio Board Chairman.

Appointed for a new two-year term as the Radio Board Representative for District 10 in Indiana is Mike Hulvey, COO, Neuhoff Communications.

Appointed to at-large seats are Greg Davis, President/CEO, Davis Broadcasting, and Jesus Lara, President, Univision Radio.

More on the Appointees can be found Here.