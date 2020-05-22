Beasley Stands Together With Jersey

Beasley Media Groups New Jersey area stations are stocking their merchandise sites with items to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. New Jersey Stands Together and Jersey Shore Stands Together items are being featured on the sites of six group stations.

The stations involved are WDHA-FM, WMTR-AM, WMGQ-FM, WCTC-AM, WRAT-FM and WJRZ-FM. “Our heritage radio stations are all about the local communities,” said Beasley Media Group New Jersey SVP/Regional Market Manager Dan Finn.

“We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and commitment of the Beasley Media Group,” said New Jersey first lady Tammy Snyder Murphy, founding chair of New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

100% of the net proceeds from the sales benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The funds go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and individuals on the front lines of the pandemic in the Garden State.