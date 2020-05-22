COVID Listener Behavior Surveyed

The RAB is ready to reveal the latest COVID 2 Listeners’ Behavior Survey. The live video event is set for Wednesday, May 27.

As part of the Business Unusual initiative, the RAB partnered with Jacobs Media, in late March, for a national tracking study to provide radio broadcasters with guidance to help them better understand the mood of the audience since the onset of COVID-19. That was followed up by a listener survey in May.

The latest findings will be discussed during the event featuring Erica Farber, President/CEO, RAB along with Fred and Paul Jacobs.

Registration is free to RAB Members.