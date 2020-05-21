Memorial Day Podcast Specials

Fox News Audio has produced three special edition podcasts for radio affiliates to use Memorial Day weekend. “The Proud American Series”, “America Together” and “The Trey Gowdy Podcast” will be featured.

“The Proud American Series” host Johnny Joey Jones will highlight four people who used personal tragedies as an opportunity to serve others.

“The America Together” podcast special will feature uplifting accounts of diverse communities coming together. It is hosted by FOX News Radio reporters Tonya J. Powers, Eben Brown, Jeff Monosso and Gurnal Scott.

“The Trey Gowdy Podcast” special will feature the host offering listeners advice for combating the fear and anxiety that many across the country are facing during the this time of uncertainty.

The three one-hour podcast specials, in celebration of Memorial Day and the many brave Americans who have served our country; are available for affiliate downloads starting today.