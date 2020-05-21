Long Island Virtual Holiday Concert

WEHM, 92.9 & 96.9 and community partners will offer a virtual music festival over the Memorial Day weekend. The Concert For Caregivers will benefit a local health care heroes fund.

The concert that benefits, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Healthcare Heroes Fund for COVID-19, will feature many of the artists that are played on the Progressive Rock station. Many of the videos were recorded in the artist homes.

“We are so grateful to all the staff at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, especially now during this pandemic,” said Lauren Stone, Owner and Midday host of WEHM. “Thanks to the generosity of all these musicians, we can gather together in supporting and raising funds for our local health care heroes fund.”

The concert runs Friday May 22 through Monday May 25th. It can be viewed at concertforcaregivers.com.