MN Radiothon Helps Businesses

Businesses in the Luverne, Minnesota area got a big boost from a Radiothon put on by Alpha Media stations K101 and KQAD. More than $250,000 was raised to help Rock county businesses in the SW corner of the state.

The #RockSolid campaign encouraged people to buy gift cards for local businesses. Local radio partners created a “Share the Luv Fund”, that contributed $25 for every $100 in gift cards purchased during the event.

The stations partnered with the Rock County Star Herald and the local Chamber of Commerce for the event. The event was suppose to last two days but all of the gift cards for the more than 170 businesses that participated sold out in four hours.

“The power of local radio is amazing, and the listeners and people of our community are equally amazing. What a great effort by everyone involved supporting a great cause during his difficult time,” said Joel Vis, GM, Alpha Media, Luverne.