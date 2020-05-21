Westwood Digs Deep Into The NFL Archives

As sports fans across the country anxiously await the return of professional sports Westwood One is trying something new and unique. The network will air the original CBS Radio broadcast of Super Bowl I on Memorial Day. It’s the first time the national CBS Radio broadcast has been replayed in its entirety. Do you remember who battled in that game?

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs will air with Jack Drees and Tom Hedrick calling all the action.

Ryan Radtke of Westwood One will host the re-broadcast which will also include comments from Hall of Famers Bart Starr, Len Dawson, Vince Lombardi, Hank Stram and others.