Jim Leven Joins The Radio Ink Podcast

With stations in New York, South Carolina and Florida the folks at Community Broadcasters have seen it all. Community Broadcasters co-CEO Jim Leven fills us in on had bad the revenue hit was, how May and June are looking and whether the company plans to make any permanent changes as a result of lessons learned from the past two months. LISTEN
