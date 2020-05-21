Accolades For Entravision Denver

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Entravision was named a top workplace for 2020 by The Denver Post. The list is based on anonymous employee feedback.

“We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized by The Denver Post as a top workplace in the state of Colorado,” said Don Daboub, Senior Vice President of Entravision Colorado. “This is a testament to the hard work and effort put forth by all our employees and the Company as a whole. It is truly impressive to witness the commitment in delivering unparalleled content to our audiences and unique opportunities for our advertisers, all while maintaining an exciting, enjoyable and rewarding workplace.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here