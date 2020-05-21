Accolades For Entravision Denver

Entravision was named a top workplace for 2020 by The Denver Post. The list is based on anonymous employee feedback.

“We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized by The Denver Post as a top workplace in the state of Colorado,” said Don Daboub, Senior Vice President of Entravision Colorado. “This is a testament to the hard work and effort put forth by all our employees and the Company as a whole. It is truly impressive to witness the commitment in delivering unparalleled content to our audiences and unique opportunities for our advertisers, all while maintaining an exciting, enjoyable and rewarding workplace.