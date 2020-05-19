Joe Rogan Moving Podcast To Spotify

Joe Rogan’s podcast can be heard everywhere….for now. Later this year Rogan’s show will be heard exclusively on Spotify after Rogan announced he’s signed an exclusive deal with Spotify. The terms of the deal were not disclosed but you can bet Spotify paid handsomely for Rogan who is considered by many to be the most successful podcaster in the space today.

Rogan’s episodes, all one-on-one interview shows, can run for several hours.

Currently Rogan’s show is available on all podcast listening apps other than Spotify. The Joe Rogan Experience will debut on Spotify on September 1, 2020, and become exclusively available on the platform later this year.

In addition to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience also produces corresponding video episodes, which will also be available on the Spotify app.

While Spotify will become the exclusive distributor of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan will maintain full creative control over the show.

Rogan makes the announcement HERE.