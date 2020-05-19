Kevin Garrity Joins The Radio Ink Daily Podcast

Kevin Garrity, CEO of Gen Media Partners, reflects on radio’s role during the COVID 19 crisis, how its ability to provide companionship to listeners and nimble adaptability to meeting advertiser needs have served it and its constituents well. LISTEN
Check out every episode HERE. RADIO INK’S CORONAVIRUS PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY DOTFM.
Kevin Garrity, CEO of Gen Media Partners, reflects on radio’s role during the COVID 19 crisis, how its ability to provide companionship to listeners and nimble adaptability to meeting advertiser needs have served it and its constituents well. LISTEN