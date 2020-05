Local business owners and managers in upstate South Carolina are being invited to a free webinar. The Thursday May 21 webinar is part of an effort to help with the transition businesses are going through after COVID restrictions.

Entercom Greenville is presenting the event as part of the #MoveUpstateForward campaign. Michael Doyle, Entercom Regional President and President of Sales Operations, and RADIO.COM Vice President Michael Biemolt, will host the Moving Upstate Forward webinar.