Chicago Hosts Raising Money For Music Venues

Like many small businesses across the country, Chicago’s independent music venues may be at risk of closing. 34 music venues in Chicago have formed an organization called CIVL, (Chicago Independent Venue League) to support each other at times of need.

Brian, Ali and Justin, 101WKQX’s morning crew will be live for 34 hours to raise money for the organization. The hours on-air will be filled with music, memories, interviews with venue owners, Chicagoan, and artists reminiscing about favorite venues and shows.

The Save Our Stages Radiothon kicks off 6AM Thursday, May 21st and runs until 4PM Friday, May 22nd. You can listen at 101.1 WKQX-FM, online at www.101WKQX.com or on any smart speaker. You can also follow @101WKQX on Facebook for live checkins in-studio as well as at the venues.