Radio’s Reach Story is as Powerful as Ever

Those are the words of Edison Research President Larry Rosin during our Facebook Live interview Tuesday. The topic was Understanding the Changing Habits of Listeners during the coronavirus crisis. If you slept in late yesterday check it out now on Facebook or YouTube.
So radio still enjoys an impressive reach.
So it is and so it has been.
Big hairy deal!
As long as painfully banal programming and the production of less efficient and appealing commercials are ignored, the plight of radio will continue.
While convenient and somehow semi-satisfying, this kind of delusional thinking will do nothing to advance the medium.