Report: Salespeople Believe Recovery Will Start in June

A new study shows that sellers expect the U.S. economy to begin to recover starting in June. SalesFuel has released its “2020 State of Media Sales” study which surveyed 820 salespeople including 132 sellers who work in radio.

Other data from the April study show while radio salespeople and managers have high job satisfaction rates and lower turnover, there are still major challenges as the country works through the coronvirus crisis.

Here are some of the findings from the SalesFuel survey:

THE POSITIVES

One in five radio respondents expects revenue will increase from local small businesses.

Radio sellers are experiencing greater sales team stability when compared to other media sales sectors (TV, print, digital etc.). Radio is experiencing only a 15% sales turnover versus 21% average in media sales industry.

THE NEGATIVES

At the time of the study, revenue projections were bad. 45% of responding radio sellers believe that April revenue will decline 50%.

Radio sellers are finding it harder than average to stay motivated this year. 67% of respondents are feeling this way versus industry average of 60%

SalesFuel CEO C. Lee Smith says, “The data from those sales professionals working in radio was surprising and there are positive pockets pointing to resilience, which is one of the most important qualities in successful salespeople.”