Illinois Governor Bans Salem Host

Governor J.B. Pritzker has revoked longtime Chicago reporter Amy Jacobson’s access to his daily press briefings. The Governor claims Jacobson is not an objective reporter. As if that was ever a requirement in covering politics. Jacobson co-hosts morning drive on Salem’s AM 560 with Dan Proft.

According to Prarie State Wire, Jacobson was first to report that the Governor and his family, who have spent the last seven weeks at the family’s $12 million horse farm in Florida, had moved to another family horse farm in Wisconsin.

She also attended and spoke at a rally opposing the Governor’s policies on combating the coronavirus crisis. The Governor’s spokesperson sent an e-mail to Jacobson stating that an impartial reporter would not have attended the rally and she would no longer be invited to participate in press conferences. Jacobson posted about the rally on her Facebook page HERE.

Illinois has been slower than other states to open its economy back up.