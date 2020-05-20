Saga: Kirshbaum Reneged on Agreement

This is a follow-up to our story from yesterday about Randi Kirshbaum’s criticism about how she was laid off from her job with Saga’s Portland Radio Group. Saga executives tell Radio Ink they do not appreciate the company being dragged through the mud in the press and social media and are fighting back.

In some parts of the country employees are heading back to their jobs and offices as the country moves toward re-opening the economy after weeks of being in a forced lockdown by the government. Saga’s Portland Radio Group is transitioning its employees from home back to its stations. Randi Kirshbaum was a PD and on-air host for that cluster.

Kirshbaum contends that a serious medical condition prevents her from going back to the office and she claimed on Facebook that Saga used that medical condition to let her go. After our story ran yesterday, CEO Ed Christian let us know he did not appreciate his company being maligned with untruths during these curious times.

Saga executives shared Kirshbaum’s signed agreement with Radio Ink which they say was approved by her attorney and does have her signature on it.

The agreement stipulates that the coronavirus work-from-home arrangement was a two week agreement that renewed automatically every two weeks unless Saga notified her prior to renewal. After about six weeks Saga says Kirshbaum was notified her that the company was moving toward re-opening and she would be required to return to work according to the deal the two sides signed. Saga says that’s when she refused to return which triggered a self-termination.

Saga executives tells Radio Ink Kirshbaum’s doctor admitted Kirshbaum had no health issues at that time. When asked when she would return, the doctor said , possibly when there is a vaccine. Saga says out of a courtesy to Kirshbaum they placed her on layoff with paid health care and she was not fired.

In several Portland area newspapers Kirshbaum was quoted saying she never agreed that returning to the office would be Saga’s decision. In the agreement we read, that she signed, it did clearly state that.