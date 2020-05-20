Another VP Title For Hanson

Cumulus Media has added another VP title to Troy Hanson in Chicago. As Vice President/Corporate Programming-Rock Formats, he now has oversight of the Classic Rock format for Cumulus.

Hanson will continue his roles as VP, Operations, Cumulus Chicago and PD, 101.1 WKQX-FM. Previously he also served as VP, Programming, Active/Alternative Formats.

“We’re grateful that Troy’s mastery of every rock variant will enable him to oversee these formats within Cumulus and Westwood One. Troy leads with well-honed instincts and a big heart,” said Brian Philips, Executive VP, Content & Audience, Cumulus Media.

For his part Hanson is happy with his expanded role. “Very appreciative of the continued confidence. We have an amazing group of creative and talented programmers and personalities in Rock to draw inspiration from daily.”