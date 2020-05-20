NAB Show Express Success

An estimated 40,000 participants have accessed the inaugural NAB Show Express since the online event launched on May 13. According to the NAB more than 1.6 million minutes of video content was accessed through the event’s broadcast channels, on-demand videos and social media streams.

“We understand how important NAB Show is to our industry, and we are thrilled to offer NAB Show Express to help our community stay connected during this difficult time and provide critical information, inspiration and solutions to help the industry move forward,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “Thank you to our education partners, exhibitors and all who made NAB Show’s digital experience a success.”

NAB Show express will continue to offer free access to content through end of August. Registration remains open at nabshowexpress.com.