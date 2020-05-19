Saga Host Says She Was Fired Over Health Concerns

As states slowly open up, and employers call workers back to the office, not everything is going smoothly. Things went completely off the rails this week in Portland when Randi Kirshbaum says Saga fired her because she wouldn’t come back to the office. Here’s how it went down.

Kirshbaum took to social media to let her followers and listeners know that, after 38 years, of exemplary service, Saga terminated her. She posted that the reason she was given was that she cannot effectively do her my manager’s job without being in the office. Like most of the country, Kirshbaum has been working from home for the past six weeks. She was a PD for the Portland Radio Group and also hosted a shift on WCLZ-FM and WPOR-FM

Kirshbaum says due to a serious medical condition that would make contracting Covid-19 very dangerous, if not fatal for her, doctors recommended she continue to work from home in order to avoid exposure. On Facebook Kirshbaum wrote, “I am not willing to ignore my doctor’s guidance and put my health in jeopardy. Saga gave me an ultimatum, saying that if I did not show up to the office today, I would no longer be employed. I love my job, but I’m not willing to die for it.”

Here’s the company’s side of the story. Saga’s VP of Operations Chris Forgy told The Portland Press Herald that Kirshbaum was let go because she didn’t follow the terms of their agreement to work from home. Forgy told the paper that when Kirshbaum started working remotely she agreed that her situation would be assessed every two weeks to see if the arrangement was working, and that it would be Saga’s decision when she returned to work. She was asked to return to the office Monday and when she refused they placed her on layoff.

Forgy told The Herald that he took issue with the word terminated and being laid off meant she might return to the company at some point. Kirshbaum said the company gave her no indication she would be brought back.

Forgy said, “She’s completely uncomfortable coming back to the office, and it’s virtually impossible for her to be a supervisor and not come back. We need to have leadership in the building.”

Kirshbaum said she never agreed that returning to the office would be Saga’s decision.