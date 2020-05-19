A Sign of Life From The Sports World

This past weekend the national sports showed the first sign of life since the coronavirus crisis shut down every major event with large fan gatherings. NASCAR returned to Darlington, without fans in the stands, and the event carried on both TV and radio. AdLarge Media quickly conducted a study about the event and here’s what they came up with.

The online study of 2,660 adults 16-64 was conducted May 6-7. We were unable to get access to the questions asked.

AdLarge says, as a result of the study, “NASCAR broadcasts stand to attract a significant number of new fans this year. NASCAR races are heard on 435 radio stations from the Motor Racing Network and the Performance Racing Network (PRN). AdLarge reps both companies.

Here’s what AdLarge says they concluded from the study:

· 84% of those who intend to tune in to the live broadcasts this season are existing NASCAR fans

· 16% are new to NASCAR this year

· 87% of existing NASCAR fans have a positive impression of brands that sponsor or advertise during a NASCAR event

· 28% of those new to NASCAR this year share that same positive impression of sponsors and advertisers associated with a NASCAR event

· 75% of NASCAR fans reported they are more likely to purchase brands from those sponsors and advertisers