Healthcare Heroes Broadcast

Lengthy shifts are commonplace these days for healthcare workers in the midst of the COVID battle. To mark National Nurses Week CISN Country 103.9 in Edmonton will broadcast a 12 hour edition of CISN In The Morning, Friday, May 15.

Healthcare Heroes will run from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M., live, for the full duration of a typical hospital shift. The program will be hosted by Chris Scheetz, Matt DeBeurs and Crystal Darche.

The audience is being asked to phone in a song request, dedication or share a story about an essential worker. The station is hoping not only family and friends will participate but some of the frontline workers themselves.