EMF Launching New Podcast Network

On May 18 Educational Media Foundation is launching Accessmore, an online podcast platform featuring a library of faith-based podcasts.

“Since joining EMF last year, we’ve been developing opportunities in new media to reach more people with quality, faith-based content,” said CEO Bill Reeves. “We were already among the top 10 U.S.-based audio streaming companies. Accessmore is the next major step into that burgeoning segment.”

Accessmore will feature nationally known Christian teachers, authors, speakers and entertainers. Just a sample of the podcasts include Dare to Be with Grammy-nominated singer Natalie Grant and Charlotte Gambill; Equip and Empower from Christine Caine, founder of Propel Women; Hey, It’s the Luskos with Levi and Jennie Lusko; Rebecca St. James Family & Friends; and Into the Portal from Elevation eKids.

The podcast offerings at launch will cover content of interest to faith audiences including:

Religion and Spirituality

Science

Society and Culture

Music

Kids and Family

Business

Get an early preview now of the accessmore platform at accessmore.com