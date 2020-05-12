RTDNA Regional Murrow Award Winners

The 2020 Regional Murrow Award Winners, representing the best in local broadcast news, have been announced. More than five thousand entries were considered from more than 350 local radio and television news outlets from 49 states and four countries.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today are doing an exemplary job of serving their communities by seeking and reporting the truth, raising issues that often serve as catalysts for positive change in their viewing and listening areas,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer.

The awards include 36 podcasts, a new category for 2020. The winning work also includes nearly 50 investigative reports and more than 100 examples of excellence in innovation, social media and multimedia.

Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organizations and network competitors. The complete list of regional winners can be viewed HERE