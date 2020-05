According to his daughter Celia Ingrid Farber, Barry Farber passed away Wednesday night at home at the age of 90.



In 1960, Farber debuted “Barry Farber’s Open Mike” on WINS/New York. Two years later, he began a 15-year run at WOR in New York as an evening and overnight host. He left in 1977 to run for New York City mayor, but returned to radio in 1978 for a decade-long run at WMCA/New York. In 1990, Farber’s show went national as part of the ABC Radio network.