New Host For 1A

NPR and WAMU 88.5, Washington D.C. welcome a new host for national talk show 1A. Jenn White is moving from WBEZ in Chicago where she hosts middays and produces podcasts.

“I am excited to build on my love of the news by joining 1A as host, to moderate conversations around the most important issues of our time,” said White. “1A is a show by, and for our listeners, and I can’t wait to talk to them about the most salient topics facing our country, to find solutions and hold those in power accountable.”

1A, started in 2017, is aired on more than 375 NPR member stations nationally. White takes over from Joshua Johnson, who stepped down in December of 2019 to join MSNBC as a television anchor.