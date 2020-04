Tony Bruno and Co-host Harry Mayes join the SB Nation Radio Network, in partnership with JAKIB Media Partners, to kick off a national show May 11. Into The Night will air weekdays 10 PM – 1 AM on the more than 100 network affiliates.

“I continue in amazement that at a time when there are no sports to talk about, my partner Harry and I keep getting hired to talk sports,” said Bruno.

The pair is already heard on SIRIUSXM, weekdays 3 PM- 6 PM on the Dan Patrick Channel 211.