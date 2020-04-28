Wisconsin Broadcast Legends Honorees

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation has announced the class of 2020 honorees. Four radio broadcasters with longtime ties to the Badger State are on the list.

The inductees include Karen Dalessandro, Peter Murphy, Bill McCollum and John Moser. In announcing the inductees the WBA called Dalessandro one of the most recognizable voices in Milwaukee radio. Murphy, according to the organization, is credited with hosting the first live radio talk show by telephone in Wisconsin. The foundation listed McCollum and Moser as institutions in Beaver Dam whose decades of work has exemplified how committed radio personalities and leader can have an immeasurable impact on the community.

Individuals with 15 years or more service in Wisconsin broadcasting may be nominated by their company, co-workers, community leaders, family members, and friends. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s honorees will be recognized during the 2021 WBA Summer Conference at the Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan.