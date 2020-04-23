JVC Adds COVID-19 Expert

Infectious Disease expert Dr. Rajeev Fernandez will join JVC stations every week to provide listeners with accurate information on the coronavisus pandemic. Fernandez, based in Southampton, NY, is the only US physician to investigate the outbreak in China.

Dr. Fernandez will be heard daily with Steve and Leeana Mornings on Party 105.3 (CHR – WPTY Nassau/Suffolk, NY) and on The Shannon Burke Show Wednesdays at 5:30pm on Florida Man Radio (Hot Talk – WDYZ 660AM/105.5 Orlando – WYGC 104.9 Gainesville), and on LI News Radio (WRCN 103.9 Nassau/Suffolk, NY).