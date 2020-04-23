Hawaii Unites For The Cause

Pacific Media Group will be part of a virtual concert called Hale to Hale this Monday to honor health care workers. On-air personalities from Pacific and Hawaii News Now will host the program.

The 90-minute program celebrates Hawaii’s healthcare workers with never before seen recorded performances by local musicians, and messages from Lt. Governor Josh Green, Senator Mazie Hirono, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and executives from Hawaii’s healthcare industry.

All of the musicians participated from their homes while observing social distancing guidelines, to provide entertainment relief and celebrate the heroism of Hawaii’s healthcare workers during this pandemic.