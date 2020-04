WGN Radio AM 720 and host John Williams have inked an extension deal. Williams has been with the station for more than two decades.

Williams is the weekday 9 to noon host and the host of the Wintrust Business Lunch program. The Illinois native son has worked various dayparts on WGN since 1997.

“What we do at WGN Radio has never felt more vital and I think we’ve never done it better,” said Williams. “It’s a privilege to host a show here.”