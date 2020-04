KID Newsradio, Idaho Falls morning team Neal Larson and Julie Mason have resigned. The hosts of “The Neal Larson Show” left the program April 20.

Neal Larson told EASTIDAHONEWS.COM, “We had a difference of philosophy with leadership in the company about how we were covering aspects of the stay-at-home order and the lockdown. We took issue with that.”

Station owner, Richard Mecham told the website that he was disappointed the hosts left KID.