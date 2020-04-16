Trump Knows What Connects With The People – Radio

By now you’ve probably seen The New York Times article detailing how President Trump was considering a 2-hour daily radio show. In the end, he says he decided against it because he did not want to compete with Rush Limbaugh. Rush chimed in Wednesday. Here’s what he had to say

On his program Wednesday Rush said if there’s one person who could fill his shoes, it’s Trump. “I’ve often said nobody could, but if anybody could, it would be him.”

Rush went on to say that he’s always said radio is a much better platform than TV. “I will tell anybody who listens how I believe radio can achieve more intimacy and therefore more persuasion than television can. I will tell anybody who will listen that I believe that pictures on television can actually, if used incorrectly, be a distraction from what you’re trying to accomplish. A great radio program or great radio host is an expert at helping the audience paint their own pictures, which are not distracting. Great radio is not passive listen; it is active. If it’s a good show, you’re not doing anything else while you’re listening to it. But with television, the vast majority of time TV’s on it’s in the background.”

Rush also said his show could be used by the President as a platform for a town hall anytime he wants. “I’m sure we could get clearance for it. We could do it noon to three for as long as he wants. He could have direct connect with you in the audience. You know, not a bunch of bureaucrat experts up on the stage, and certainly no journalists choosing the questions or any of that. We’ll do it in a different way than anybody’s ever done town halls or any of that stuff.”

Rush said the takeaway from all of this is this: “You know, I love radio, and I think it’s fascinating that so many people feel their careers are incomplete without giving radio a shot.”

On a previous show Rush said that the President calls him weekly to check on his health.