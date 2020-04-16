Live And Local Returning to KGO

Once known as one of the most successful stations in the country, KGO radio in San Francisco is starting to connect with listeners again, according to this nice article in The Jewish News of Northern California. The story focuses on John Rothmann who was fired 9 years ago.

Rothmann was one of seven on-air personalities let go nearly a decade ago. He was re-rehired in March of 2019 as the station started to shift back to live, local talk. “The beauty of talk radio is that it becomes an instant community,” Rothmann told the paper. “I can’t tell you what a privilege it is to be able to come back, particularly being here at a time like this. People crave contact with others, and because we no longer have the physical contact, talk radio is the most intimate, immediate medium, and KGO is the only live, local talk show.”

Rothmann is not doing his show from home. He drives to KGO wearing a bandana as a mask. “I feel very safe there. The engineer and producer are behind glass, and so far everything has been good. There are no guests in the studio.”

Rothmann’s show is heard on KGO evenings 6-9. You can listen to his program HERE.