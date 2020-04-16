Honoring Local Heroes In Boston

iHeartMedia Boston along with broadband services provider RCN Boston are looking for local pandemic heroes. The partnership was formed to show appreciation to the people who are working tirelessly to keep the community safe and comfortable.

RCN and iHeartMedia Boston are asking for nominations of individuals or organizations who are going above and beyond during these unprecedented times. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, April 24.

Ten heroes will be selected to receive a $250 gift card. The 10 heroes will also be acknowledged on-air on iHeartMedia Boston’s eight radio stations and will be highlighted on social media platforms. In addition, four winners who are located in the RCN Boston service area will be gifted with a six months free Internet, Digital TV and Phone package and accompanying equipment of their choice with a value of up to $300 per month.

“There are so many selfless people doing amazing things to help their neighbors. Our hope is to spotlight as many of them as possible,” said iHeartMedia Boston Region President, Alan Chartrand.

“We are all in this together,” said Jeff Carlson, VP and General Manager of RCN Boston. “Highlighting these heroes in the communities in which we live and work is our way of showing our support and appreciation.”