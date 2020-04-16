BuzzFeed and iHeart Partner

The new 20-minute daily podcast the two entertainment giants are launching April 20th is called News O’Clock, a daily show to help listeners catch up on everything around the world. It’s the second collaboration between Buzzfeed and iHeart.

Hosted by BuzzFeed personalitiesHayes Brown, former host of “Impeachment Today,” and Senior Editor of TV & Film Casey Rackham, “News O’Clock” is a 20-minute news digest debuting every weeknight that breaks down the day’s headlines from the worlds of politics, culture, and entertainment.

Check out the trailer HERE.