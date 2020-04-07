Kacy Termini To Join Tulsa Morning Show

Griffin Communications-owned 106.9 K-Hits in Tulsa has hired Kacy Termini to be part of the Chubbs for The Chubbs & Kacy Show which will launch Monday.

“I’ve been so impressed with what K-Hits and the Griffin brands have been able to do in our community. Every time something happens, they step up to help their neighbors and keep them safe and informed. Especially at such a trying time for many,” said Kacy Termini, K-Hits morning co-host. “I’m excited to work with Chubbs and do our part to make Green Country even more special. We still need to laugh – in both the hard times and the good ones!”