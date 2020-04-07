Pai Thanks Broadcasters

On Monday FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai praised radio and TV broadcasters for continuing to inform the public during the coronavirus crisis. He specifically highlighted the PSA’s stations were airing, COVID-19 reporting and the fundraising being done for those hardest hit by the pandemic. Here’s Pai’s full statement.

“As always, in times of emergency, broadcasters are stepping up to serve their communities and help keep people informed, healthy, and safe,” said Chairman Pai. “From airing PSAs on social distancing to supporting distance learning with educational programming, broadcasters are going above and beyond the call of public service. I want to especially recognize those reporters who are on the front lines, often putting themselves in harm’s way, to obtain vital information on COVID-19 to ensure their viewers and listeners have the most up-to-date and accurate information. We’ve seen time and again that broadcasters’ efforts to keep their communities informed during emergencies help save lives, including when it comes to this pandemic.”