Last week KNIV and KEGH in Salt Lake wanted to help local businesses as they struggle through an uncertain future. From 7a-9p the stations allowed any local business to call in for one minute to advertise at no cost.

KNIV and KEGH fielded over 220 calls over two days to help local advertisers. The Aerostar Media team tells Radio Ink the business owners were extremely grateful for what the stations had done for them.

KNIV is Mexican Regional

KEGH is Contemporary Spanish Hits