Town Hall Two

Thursday at 7 p.m., Townsquare Media’s “New Jersey 101.5” (WKXW-FM) is hosting its second Town Hall broadcast on the coronavirus crisis. This time the focus will be health and medical matters.

New Jersey 101.5 Special Projects Director and Morning News Anchor Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in linking a statewide audience with New Jersey’s top doctors fighting the pandemic, in a listener-driven, call-in format.

The program’s on-air expert panel will feature Dr. Margaret Fisher, infectious disease specialist at RWJBarnabas Health, also the medical director at Unterberg Children’s Hospital and chair, Department of Pediatrics, Monmouth Medical Center; Dr. Manisha Parulekar, program director and chief of the Division of Geriatrics at Hackensack University Medical Center, and Dr. Kevin Slavin, director of quality for Hackensack Meridian Health Children’s Services, specializing in pediatric infectious diseases.

Scott will anchor live from the New Jersey 101.5 studios, with guests joining by phone and answering listener questions in real time.

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live. The broadcast may also be accessed via NJ1015.com, the New Jersey 101.5 YouTube channel, or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.