KROQ-FM Changes Announced

Entercom has revamped the lineup at the World Famous KROQ-FM in Los Angeles. Current afternoon drive co-hosts Stryker and Kevin Klein will move to mornings after Kevin Ryder, the remaining half of the Kevin and Bean show, and his morning show cast, were let go.

Megan Holiday will host afternoons and a search is underway for an evening host.

“We thank Kevin for his many years of dedication, comedy and entertainment, alongside Bean, that helped build KROQ into the iconic station it is today,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Entercom. “Stryker and Klein have an engaged and loyal fanbase and we look forward to ushering in the future of mornings with them on the World Famous KROQ.”