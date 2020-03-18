Hulu, iHeart Partner For Podcast

The entertainment-media heavyweights are joining forces to release a companion podcast for the limited series Little Fires Everywhere, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. The first episode premieres tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, on the iHeartPodcast Network.

Hosted by comedian and TV writer Jamie Loftus, the podcast looks at the making of the series — from the adaptation of Celeste Ng’s novel, to the real town of Shaker Heights, OH, and various other elements.

Over six episodes, Loftus will be joined by guests such as Ng and director Lynn Sheldon. Episodes will be available each week after new episodes drop on Hulu.

Listen to the trailer HERE.