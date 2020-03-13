Adams Radio Group’s Statement On COIVID-19

Adams Radio Group has mandated that all personnel that can work from home, starting immediately, due to the COIVID-19 (Coronavirus) outrbreak.

In what is very possibly a sign of things to come, Adams Radio CEO, Ron Stone, has released the following statement:

“I want to thank my General Managers, engineers and others within our company for being very proactive in guiding the planning for our company. Incredible talent always steps up when faced with a crisis and our management has done just that. We are committed to supporting our workforce family and their families as well as the communities we serve.

“The time for us to act is now. In taking these actions, our priorities are to ensure the well-being of our work family and clients and to continue delivering the messages of our clients to help minimize as much as possible the disruption of their businesses, and ours, by providing the communities we serve with up-to-date information on the virus. We have taken appropriate steps to provide our employees with the assets required to work from home without disruption to the excellent broadcast products we deliver to our listeners and communities.

“Sales, programming, administrators, and engineers will all be following this guidance as implemented by local management. This policy is effective immediately and will continue until it is safe for our employees to return to normal activities. We have not received notice that anyone employed by Adams Radio has been in contact with the virus and we are doing our part to keep it that way.

“Further, we have also expanded restrictions on visitors to our buildings. We will be utilizing electronic means for all meetings with clients. Distribution of prizes, etc. to winners of contests will be discontinued until person-to-person interaction is safe again. Adams Radio is committed to the safety of our employees, listeners, and clients. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and update our guidance when appropriate.

“We recommend that everyone, clients and listeners, follow the advice of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Important and frequent information updates, and important information on how to protect yourself, can be found at the CDC,s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and can be heard throughout the day on all of our radio stations.”