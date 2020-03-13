JJ Joins Mornings On WOMC

Jim “JJ” Johnson has been named morning show co-host for Detroit Hits station 104.3 WOMC (WOMC-FM). Johnson will join JoAnne Purtan as co-host of JJ and JoAnne. Johnson will also continue serving as the station’s midday show host. Johnson has over 40 years of radio experience, including 31 as a morning show host in Detroit. Prior to joining 104.3 WOMC in 2011 as a midday host, he served as a morning show host for WCSX-FM, WRIF-FM, and WLLZ-FM in Detroit.

“Jim Johnson is one of the most well-known radio personalities in Detroit, with over 40 years of experience exclusively in the market,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Detroit. “Jim and JoAnne have great chemistry on air together and I look forward to Jim bringing his humor and passion for music to mornings on 104.3 WOMC.”