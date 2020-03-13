CBS News Turns 82

CBS News turned 82, Friday. It was founded with World News Roundup, which was thrown together with Edward R. Murrow (pictured) in Austria and anchored by Robert Trout in New York.

The World News Roundup is the longest-running network newscast in the United States, including radio and TV. It first went on-air on March 13, 1938, at 8 p.m. ET as a one-time special in response to growing tensions in Europe, and specifically the Anschluss, during World War II when Adolf Hitler invaded Austria.

In a note to his team, currently relocated in the Washington, D.C. bureau, Craig Swagler, VP & GM of CBS News Radio said, “Today we should all be extremely proud of the work we are doing with our outstanding journalists around the globe. We at CBS News Radio continue the legacy of providing the best in news and information to our affiliated stations, as it is needed now more than ever. Good night and good luck to us all.”