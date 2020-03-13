A Fresh Look At Democracy

The Democracy Group podcast network, organized by the McCourtney Institute for Democracy at Penn State, aims to provide listeners with an alternative to partisan podcast content by bringing together shows that are united around democracy, civic engagement, and civil discourse.

The network launches this week with eight shows:

● Democracy Matters – James Madison University Center for Civic Engagement

● Democracy Works – Penn State McCourtney Institute for Democracy

● Future Hindsight – independent

● How Do We Fix It? – independent

● In The Arena – McCain Institute at Arizona State University

● Out of Order – German Marshall Fund of the United States

● Swamp Stories – Issue One

● The Science of Politics – Niskanen Center

“According to Edison Research, 74% of podcast listeners tune in because they want to learn something new,” said The Democracy Group’s Network Manager, Katie DeFiore. “This aligns perfectly with the mission of our new network, which aims to educate listeners about how democracy works and how they can become more civically engaged.”

Guests include scholars, policy experts, journalists, organizers, students, and everyday people who are exercising their rights and responsibilities as democratic citizens.

For more information about The Democracy Group, including the latest episodes from member shows and deep-dive playlists on topics like immigration, gerrymandering, and money in politics, visit democracygroup.org, Twitter @GroupDemocracy and Instagram @thedemocracygroup.