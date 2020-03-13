Beasley Implements Companywide Coronavirus Policy

Beasley Media Group has implemented a companywide Coronavirus prevention policy in an effort to ensure the health and safety of its employees, advertisers, and the communities it serves.

“After careful deliberation, we have taken precautionary measures that are currently being implemented across all of our markets,” said Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. “The challenges we face are extraordinary, but the moment is not unique. At our core, our company exists to serve our employees, advertisers, and our communities and keep them safe and informed during times exactly like this. Broadcasters are at our best during uncertain times. We will continue to strive to be at our very best in the coming days, weeks, and months.”

The company has also stated that for the period beginning Monday, March 16 and ending Tuesday, March 31 it will enact the following company policies:

Over the next two weeks, most full-time employees will be asked to telework. While some full-time employees will be needed in the office, they will be expected to follow CDC guidelines in an effort to maintain a safe and clean work environment.

In addition, the company has instituted a “no work-related travel” policy.

To limit public traffic at the radio stations, the stations will not be allowing listeners to pick up contest prize awards. Market managers will have the discretion to make limited exceptions where prizes are time-limited.

Beasley Media Group will be cancelling and/or postponing events and appearances for the next two weeks to ensure not only the safety of its employees, but the communities they serve.

The company will continue to evaluate and update policies as circumstances dictate.