Morris To Enter Rhode Island Hall Of Fame

Davey Morris, Program Director for Top 40 station WPRO-FM/Providence, will be inducted into the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame. Morris will be honored at the annual induction dinner with his fellow Class of 2020 inductees on April 30 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick (Airport) in Warwick, RI.

Morris, a native of Warren, RI, began his broadcasting career in 1990 at WPRO-FM as a college intern, and was hired full time in March 1991, hosting overnights on the station.

For more information about the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame and induction ceremonies, visit www.rirtvhof.com.