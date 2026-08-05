Colorado Broadcasters Name Nine to Hall of Fame

Following 2025’s inaugural class, the Colorado Broadcasters Association has named the 2026 CBA Hall of Fame Class, including Alan Berg, Peter Boyles, Bob Gourley, Stu Haskell, Steve Kelly, Bob Martin, Reynelda Muse, Roger Ogden, and Ron Zappolo.

CBA’s celebration honoring the nine will take place on October 23. A portion of the night’s proceeds will benefit CBA’s Broadcast Education & Development Scholarship Fund.

CBA President and CEO Justin Sasso said, “The CBA’s Hall of Fame has quickly become one of the most meaningful events in Colorado broadcasting. These remarkable broadcasters connected Colorado communities and planted the seeds that have grown to be today’s industry. Their influence extends well beyond the airwaves, and we’re honored to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our industry.”

CBA Hall of Fame Committee Chair Tony Garcia added, “The Hall of Fame preserves the stories and achievements of the broadcasters who helped shape Colorado’s media landscape. We’re proud to recognize another outstanding class whose impact will be remembered for generations to come.”